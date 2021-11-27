Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a sell rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

