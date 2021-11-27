NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

