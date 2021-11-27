NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.06 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

