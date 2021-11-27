NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $164.21 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

