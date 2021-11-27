NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,145,000 after buying an additional 1,304,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 865,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 855,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,951,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,665,000 after purchasing an additional 584,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 975,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $96.51 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.51.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

