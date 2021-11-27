NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

