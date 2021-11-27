NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 2,984 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $3,410,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

