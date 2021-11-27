NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,012,000 after purchasing an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.75 and its 200 day moving average is $139.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

