Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,000.54

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,000.54 ($13.07) and traded as high as GBX 1,155 ($15.09). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,115 ($14.57), with a volume of 121,997 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,159.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,002.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.43%.

In related news, insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total value of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

