Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NXPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NXPRF stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average of $93.87. Nexans has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

