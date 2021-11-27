Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Cap of $7.64 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $7.64 million and $884,951.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00078344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00103701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.64 or 0.07441781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,140.32 or 1.00043412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

