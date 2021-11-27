NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,401 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.61 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.88 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $1,383,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 48,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $730,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

