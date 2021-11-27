Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,405. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $829.55 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 32.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 61.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

