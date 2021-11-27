National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $182.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.43 million and the lowest is $180.38 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $162.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $719.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.17 million to $721.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $747.61 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

NNN traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 478,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,527. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after acquiring an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after acquiring an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

