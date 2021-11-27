Name Change Token (NCT) Price Hits $0.0307

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $1,991.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00044614 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.49 or 0.00234483 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00088533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,184,903 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

