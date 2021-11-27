M&T Bank Co. (MTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend payment by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $12.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $116.29 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M&T Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $69,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

