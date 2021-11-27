Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Buys $19,250.00 in Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn acquired 5,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $19,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Emily Fairbairn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Emily Fairbairn purchased 5,000 shares of Movano stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $19,850.00.

Shares of MOVE stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Movano Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter worth about $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movano in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movano by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

