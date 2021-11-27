Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.16 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $7.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.58. 549,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,964. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.99. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $163.16 and a 12 month high of $261.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.28%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

