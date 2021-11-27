Morgan Stanley Sells 14,230 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $216.11 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $189.05 and a 52-week high of $247.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

