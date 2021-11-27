Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

HLMAF stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. Halma has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

