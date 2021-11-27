Morgan Stanley Purchases 91,559 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Energizer worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Energizer by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Energizer by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

