Morgan Stanley Purchases 269,365 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 69.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 269,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grifols were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grifols in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Grifols by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 13.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.45. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

