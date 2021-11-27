Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

MNTK stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.