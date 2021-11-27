Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.14

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.14 and traded as high as $114.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.16.

About Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

