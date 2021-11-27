MJ Hudson Group plc (MJH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.13 on January 25th

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MJH stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.38. MJ Hudson Group has a one year low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The stock has a market cap of £76.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71.

In related news, insider Andreas Tautscher acquired 16,300 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £7,498 ($9,796.19).

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

