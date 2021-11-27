Mitie Group’s (MITFF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.01.
Mitie Group Company Profile
