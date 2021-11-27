Mitie Group’s (MITFF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MITFF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. Mitie Group has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.01.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

