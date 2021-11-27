Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on MI.UN. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$24.25 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,430. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$884.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.07.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

