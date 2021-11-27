MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $3,616.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,787.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.97 or 0.07538091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.34 or 0.00358372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $562.21 or 0.01026154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00085759 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.93 or 0.00416026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.96 or 0.00458057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005695 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

