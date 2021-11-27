Mind Gym’s (MIND) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mind Gym (LON:MIND) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.

MIND opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. Mind Gym has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.68 million and a P/E ratio of -832.50.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.