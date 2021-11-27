Mind Gym’s (MIND) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mind Gym (LON:MIND) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock.
MIND opened at GBX 166.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. Mind Gym has a one year low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.68 million and a P/E ratio of -832.50.
About Mind Gym
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.