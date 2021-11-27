Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,348 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

BAP opened at $116.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.94). Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $680.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

