Millennium Management LLC Sells 409,987 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,987 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Medallia were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,117,000 after buying an additional 2,610,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Medallia by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after buying an additional 513,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,617,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,603,000 after buying an additional 663,793 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after buying an additional 122,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,319,000 after buying an additional 288,342 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,080,819.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $280,674.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,184 shares of company stock worth $17,122,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDLA opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 37.34% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Truist lowered Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medallia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

