Millennium Management LLC Sells 238,972 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,972 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 133.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $871,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

Shares of HCIIU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

