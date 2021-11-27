Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENVIU) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,917 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of ENVIU opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

