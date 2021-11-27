Millennium Management LLC Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 92,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,870 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

FBNC stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

