Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,528 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 1,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 275,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after acquiring an additional 223,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 108,934 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

