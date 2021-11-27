Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 593,705 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 593,705 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

BBVA opened at $5.53 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.0928 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

