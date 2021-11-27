Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 394,962 Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 394,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 4.69% of Stratim Cloud Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Shares of SCAQ opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

