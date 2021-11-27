Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,815 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $83.42 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

