Michael Ryan Dorfman Sells 37,100 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 37,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,000.
Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.06.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The mining company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$204.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.
Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
