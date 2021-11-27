Michael Mente Sells 45,187 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.

On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.

On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.

Shares of RVLV opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

