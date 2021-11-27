Michael Mente Sells 45,187 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 45,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $3,647,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Mente sold 85,589 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $7,097,039.88.
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,895,875.29.
- On Monday, November 8th, Michael Mente sold 46,677 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $3,816,778.29.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Michael Mente sold 53,117 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $3,749,529.03.
- On Monday, October 25th, Michael Mente sold 38,527 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,814,012.08.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,573,974.01.
- On Monday, October 11th, Michael Mente sold 40,203 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,760,740.01.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $2,742,789.60.
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $2,582,590.64.
Shares of RVLV opened at $79.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $89.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 50,431 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.77.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
