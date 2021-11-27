MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCHVF. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM China from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MGM China from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM China has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MCHVF opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. MGM China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

