Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 213,266.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

IBRX stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

