Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 104,925.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter valued at about $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 76.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 4,730.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Veritiv by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $128.84 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.82.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

