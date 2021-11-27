Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 100,366.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 916,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

BMTC opened at $45.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In other news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

