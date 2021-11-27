Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 13,210 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 146,777.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Lev Peker sold 18,017 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $318,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $63,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,811 shares of company stock valued at $701,033. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. CarParts.com, Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $675.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44 and a beta of 2.55.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $141.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.