Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $48.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $48.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of MEOH opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.03. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.45 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 117.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 220.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

