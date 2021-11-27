Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Mercury General worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercury General by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 2,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,926 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.635 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

