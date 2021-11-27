Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.73.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.