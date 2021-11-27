Membrana Hits Market Cap of $281,508.49 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Membrana has a market cap of $281,508.49 and $38,135.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00231595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

MBN is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

Buying and Selling Membrana

