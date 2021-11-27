Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $121.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medtronic’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the mark. The company registered organic growth in the Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Diabetes segments. The quarter’s gross and operating margins showed improvements on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, Medtronic has outperformed the industry. On the flip side, the sluggish top-line results reflected the unfavorable market impact of COVID-19 and health system labor shortages on medical device procedure volumes, primarily in the United States. In the quarter, Respiratory Interventions decreased in the mid-thirties, with sales of ventilators declining in the mid-fifties as demand returns to pre-pandemic levels. The company had to decline its revenue guidance for the full year on a projection of severe pandemic impact.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Truist decreased their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.05.

Shares of MDT opened at $111.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day moving average is $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

